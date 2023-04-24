Bumper crowds attended Anzac Day dawn services across Sutherland Shire, with many reporting pre-pandemic levels.
The biggest turnout was at Cronulla, where about 10,000 people - an agreed estimate by three police officers - packed Cronulla Park, standing shoulder to shoulder at some vantage points.
The proceedings were also shown on a large screen next to the beachside stage and a temporary war memorial.
The commemoration was moved to Cronulla Park last year because Monro Park, where the war memorial is located, was in a poor state after months of rain.
Last year's attendance was estimated at more than 5000, but the numbers were far bigger the second time around.
The Caringbah dawn service, which is traditionally the first, with a march starting at 4.10am, was attended by about 1500 people.
Caringbah RSL Sub-branch secretary Alison Smith said they were pre-pandemic numbers, and with a lot more marchers.
About 4500 people attended the dawn service at the war memorial in Engadine Town Square.
Brad Copelin, of Engadine RSL Sub-branch, said the number was close to their record attendance on the centenary of Gallipoli in 2015.
about 3000 at the Memorial Wall in Parc Menai.
