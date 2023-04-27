"Carefully detailed precautions were taken to secure the area. Barbed wire was stretched along the entire beachfront from Boat Harbour to Oak Park; old tram rails were placed upright in the concrete path behind the Cronulla seawall and several gun placements were installed along the beachfront, one of them at Oak Park where the Army had banned swimming in the Oak Park pool and another, a machine gun, placed and manned at the bottom of Kingsway.