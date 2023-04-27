Drastic measures were taken to prepare Sutherland Shire for war in the early 1940s.
Barbed wire was stretched along the oceanfront from Boat Harbour to Oak Park, the entrances to Port Hacking and Georges River were netted to prevent submarine entry and plans were made to blow up Tom Uglys Bridge in the event of invasion.
Moves began after the attack on Peal Harbour and intensified after the bombing of Darwin in February 1942 and midget subs attack in Sydney Harbour six months later.
Gary Lester, in The Cronulla Story - A Century of Surf Life Saving Vigilance and Service - wrote:
"First aid posts were set up, mostly by matrons, air raid shelters and trenches were built in schools and in private backyards, blackout tests were conducted - between 9.30 and 10.30pm - wardens testing that interior lights were extinguished or completely screened by dark coverings so that no light was discernable.
"According to David Kirby in From Sails to Atoms, all vehicles had to remain stationary on the left hand side of the road with all lights out, except for a red portion of the tail light.
"Nineteen alarm sirens were bought by the council and street signs and names were removed - in case of invasion.
"Sutherland Shire assumed great military importance. Authorities believed beaches either north or south of Sydney would be ideal for landing forces, particularly Cronulla beach and the Bate Bay region, an isolated area with its large sandhills, suggested as a perfect place for a foreign invasion.
"Carefully detailed precautions were taken to secure the area. Barbed wire was stretched along the entire beachfront from Boat Harbour to Oak Park; old tram rails were placed upright in the concrete path behind the Cronulla seawall and several gun placements were installed along the beachfront, one of them at Oak Park where the Army had banned swimming in the Oak Park pool and another, a machine gun, placed and manned at the bottom of Kingsway.
"Cronulla and Kurnell were declared 'operational areas'. All residents of these areas were required to supply their details to Army authorities.
"At one point the Volunteer Defence Force took over the surf clubs - and dressing room pavilions - and according to Cronulla SLSC minutes in March 1942, the Army required the Cronulla surfboat for use in manoeuvres.
"Following instructions from the SLSSA, Cronulla were required to have their surfboard registered with the Maritime Services Board.
"Such was the authorities' thoroughness, the club even had to send their surf skis to a designated area. They could only be redeemed on application.
"As a further measure, defence authorities confiscated all small craft and hid them in the upper reaches of Port Hacking, well into the National Park.
"Sutherland Shire Council sought to put in place evacuation plans and in January 1942 the entire council was appointed the evacuation committee for the area.
"One sensed that 'Fortress Sutherland Shire' was in readiness when defence authorities netted the entrance to Port Hacking and the George's River and put in place plans to blow up the Georges River Bridge and the Salmon Haul Wharf."
WAR COMES CLOSE
Ted Larsen and Theo Belbin in their book, A shade of blue...a touch of gold. A fifty year history of North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club wrote:
"At the end of 1941, with the bombing of Pearl Harbour and the war in the Pacific coming dangerously close to Australia - both Darwin and Sydney were attacked, preparations were made in the event of an enemy invasion along Sydney's coastline.
"All lights within 10 miles of the coast had to be blocked out or shielded. Shops were not allowed to display window lights, street lights had special hoods and houses had to have blackout screens on their windows.
"In January 1942, work began on a project to inhibit the movement on the beaches in the event of a Japanese invasion.
"Along the Esplanade at North Cronulla, an anti tank ditch was dug and old tram lines placed vertically in these with barbed wire.
"All along the beach from Boat Harbour to Oak Park, steel posts and barbed wire were erected.
"The Volunteer Defence Corps took over the surf and dressing pavilions and, in the event of an aerial attack, North Cronulla Surf Club building was the place listed to carry victims at North Cronulla.
"A central army post was set up at Shelly Beach and another smaller tent erected at Dunningham Park.
"Machine gun emplacements were dug in around the beach and an anti-tank battery was seen on the cliffs overlooking the rock pool, all manned 24 hours a day.
"A large anti-submarine net was placed across Port Hacking from Salmon Haul Wharf to Bundeena, to trap any marauding submarine which might have invaded Port Hacking, to destroy the strategically vital fishing boats anchored there.
"Every night, armed sentries patrolled the area in an amazing show of strength - while the enemy while the enemy could have strolled ashore at Wanda without too much trouble at any time."
MACHINE GUN POSTS
Mort Edson told of those days in a talk given to Port Hacking Probus Club in 1997. Errol Sheedy compiled a written account from an audio tape:
"One of the first jobs to be done was the wiring of the beaches. In the Cronulla area wiring immediately started, right round Bate Bay, and down the coast to Stanwell Park.
"Double apron wire was put there; and you can still see, if you walk around the rocks at Cronulla, the remains of some of the star pickets that were embedded in the rocks - they're still there today.
"Various outposts were erected, sandbagged; all men were issued with more ammunition, and Vickers machine guns were installed at posts all along the coast, as were detachments of mortars and the support that went with them.
"In the wiring at Cronulla Beach, gaps were left in the barbed wire at North Cronulla and at South Cronulla, by a type of boom wire gate whereby swimming was allowed - it was a very hot summer, and bathing was permitted from six in the morning till six at night on both Saturdays and Sundays.
"After 6pm. the gates were closed, and the two gates were controlled by Vickers machine guns or Bren guns."
.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.