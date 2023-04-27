St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Barbed wire fence stretched along Cronulla beaches when the shire was placed on war footing

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 27 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 5:30pm
Bill Thornton with his future wife Isabel relax on Cronulla beach with a barbed wrire fence behind them circa 1940. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Drastic measures were taken to prepare Sutherland Shire for war in the early 1940s.

