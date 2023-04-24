St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla Caringbah lead commemorations

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Cronulla Caringbah JRL helds its inaugural 14 silver Anzac game v Joeys wearing special jerseys and with a commemorative ceremony.Picture John Veage
While Sharks fullback Will Kennedy was being lauded for his three try heroics it was his previous club Cronulla Caringbah that was actually making a difference by recognising the sacrifices Australian troops have made in making Australia the country it is today.

