While Sharks fullback Will Kennedy was being lauded for his three try heroics it was his previous club Cronulla Caringbah that was actually making a difference by recognising the sacrifices Australian troops have made in making Australia the country it is today.
Cronulla Caringbah held its inaugural 14 silver Anzac game v Joeys on Sunday with the home team wearing special jerseys and with a commemorative ceremony.
With the strains of the last post still in the air both sides ripped in but the Sharks held on to win 14-12.
It helped that the Cronulla Caringbah coach is Corey Rinaldi the President of Cronulla RSL Sub-Branch. He served for almost 20 years in the Australian Defence Force and was deployed to Malaysia, East Timor and Iraq.
Rinaldi said it was actually the club president who approached him.
"Its the first time our club has done it. The NRL does a good job with it and it can only bring awareness to our players going into their games" he said
"Its a great honour to be able to coach and guide teenagers and this was an opportunity I'll never forget."
Paul Zaart from Cronulla RSL Sub-Branch handed out the jerseys and said he thought it was wonderful .
"Hopefully it carries on to other teams" he said
Will Kennedy hails from Bathurst but he packed his bags as a teenager to chase his rugby league dream and moved into the Kirinari Aboriginal Hostel in Sylvania.
He played local footy for Cronulla-Caringbah before being spotted by the Sharks completing Years 11 and 12 at Endeavour Sports High.
A second hat-trick of the season for the fullback led the Sharks to a 33-20 win over the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium on Saturday night.
Kennedy did the damage with 16 minutes of magic in the first half and the Sharks did enough from there to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said Kennedy kept turning up, getting the defensive line organised, defusing bombs, chasing kicks and making tackles down field-Nicho Hynes also put his hand up for State of Origin selection.
The Sharks kick off this week with a Thursday night clash against the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.