St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Proposed constitutional change 'sensible and necessary' says Leader reader

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Ware says she will consult widely on the Voice issue. Picture by John Veage
Jenny Ware says she will consult widely on the Voice issue. Picture by John Veage

I was interested to read Ms Ware's statement after the federal Liberal Party room meeting and welcome her commitment to consult widely in the Hughes community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.