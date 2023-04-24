Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders are to be recognised in the constitution, not because of their race, but because they are uniquely the first inhabitants and custodians of the lands which we now call Australia. And the Voice does not elevate First Nations people ahead of other Australians based on race; rather, it seeks to provide a better mechanism to 'level the playing field' and make amends for the injustices and consequences of the past (which post-colonial Australians do not suffer). It is akin to the way we make adjustments to help people with disability participate fully in society.