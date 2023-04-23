St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Third loss blues

By John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 9:00am
The Rockdale attack was relentless for the first 30 mins on Sunday afternoon-it didnt last. Picture John Veage
The Rockdale attack was relentless for the first 30 mins on Sunday afternoon-it didnt last. Picture John Veage

Central Coast Mariners Academy heaped further misery on Rockdale Ilinden who lost their third successive match thanks to a first half display to record a 3-1 victory at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

