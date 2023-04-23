Central Coast Mariners Academy heaped further misery on Rockdale Ilinden who lost their third successive match thanks to a first half display to record a 3-1 victory at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
Rockdale are now officially in a slump after also suffering a mid week loss in a catch up game.
The home side looked unstoppable in the opening period continually attacking the Mariners goal and it wasn't until the tenth minute that the ball even crossed back into Rockdale's half.
They were stunned when Olayinka Sunmola opened the scoring with a deft side-footed flick past Ilinden second choice keeper Ricardo Rizzo, making his senior debut, before Lachlan Bayliss netted from the spot and Cameron Windust powered home a header in first-half stoppage time.
The home side did manage to get on the scoresheet and that was thanks to a quality header from Nikola Ujdur in the 87th minute, but it was to be the last real talking point of the match as the Mariners ran out 3-1 victors.
Mariners coach Abbas Saad was buzzing after seeing his side record only their second victory of the 2023 campaign.
"After the first half an hour of play I felt we dominated the game. We played with a lot of freedom and that's what I want to see from the boys," he said.
"The hardest thing to coach into young boys is to get the message across that they are good enough and to have that self-belief.
"I want the players to be brave, to express themselves and play football and they did that today.
"We set out to hold Rockdale at bay in the opening half, not an easy thing to do against a very strong side, and part of the game plan was to look to hit them on the break and we executed that perfectly today.
"This is the best I've seen Rockdale play in many years and to beat them on their own ground is an absolutely fantastic feeling but I want the players to build on this and believe in themselves for the rest of the season."
Ilinden coach Paul Dee was a disheartened figure at the final whistle as he could not believe how the match transpired following his side's missed opportunities.
"It's very hard to accept the position we found ourselves in at half-time," he stated.
"Considering our display from the opening minute to their first goal is very disappointing.
"Two quick chances on the break after the thirty minute mark and we're two-nil down and a lapse of concentration marking the set piece in stoppage time and that was pretty much the end of the story for us today.
"We created chances for ourselves but couldn't finish them but momentum works both ways. We had it for a while when we were winning and now it's turned full circle and we need to get back to the basics that were winning us games."
Rockdale have to get back on the winning horse straight away with a next up Saturday 5.30pm game against NWS Spirit at Christie Park.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
