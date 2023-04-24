More than 500 people turned out at Engadine on Sunday for the Anzac march and commemoration, which traditionally is held on the Sunday before Anzac Day.
The event began many years ago to allow veterans and their families to attend a service locally while still being able to travel to the City on Anzac Day for the dawn service at the Cenotaph.
The Engadine RSL Sub-branch maintains the tradition while also organising the dawn service at the War Memorial in the Town Square, which attracts thousands of local residents.
This year, the service will also be projected onto a large screen at the back of the town square for the benefit of those standing well back.
Brad Copelin, the RSL Sub-branch's parade marshal and MC for Sunday's event said, "The support we get from the Engadine community is fantastic".
Mr Copelin believes one of the major reasons is the mix of ages in the sub-branch.
"There are eight or nine of us who have served in Afghanistan," he said.
Mr Copelin said the older veterans, including those who served in Vietnam, were very welcoming and supportive of the younger veterans.
"Every time we want to do something that is a bit different to what the RSL has done previously, they are there to help us," he said.
Sunday's march was led by 4/3 RNSWR band and included local veterans, Air League Colour Party from the Australian Air League Sutherland Shire Squadron, and school and community group representatives.
The commemoration address was given by Ian Pudd, a sub-branch member, who has served in East Timor, Fiji, Afghanistan and Iraq.
"Today we gather to remember those who have served in the defence of Australia," he said.
Mr Pudd recalled the events of April 25, 1915 when, before dawn, the first soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the Gallipoli peninsula.
"Some 2000 Australians were killed or wounded on that day alone. It was a day of confusion and fear. One soldier called it. 'A day of sorrow' as he remembered the dead and wounded.
"Even before their withdrawal, the 25th of April had been recognised as a defining moment in Australian history."
Mr Pudd said it wasn't until he joined the Army in 1999 and found himself speaking to veterans on Anzac Day that he gained "an understanding of what they sacrificed over the years, being away from their loved ones and friends, but what happened to them mentally as well".
"So, just sitting down with an old veteran, just listening to them and trying to understand what they went through is most of the time all they need," he said.
"So I ask you today, 'Just ask how they are?' "
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
