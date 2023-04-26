The Regals Musical Society is bringing CARRIE the Musical, to Rockdale Town Hall in June.
With cast and production team from St George and Sutherland Shire, this entirely local performance will delight with fright.
The cult classic is based on Stephen King's first novel, and tells the story of a teenage misfit who is bullied by the popular crowd in school and at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother at home.
Things change however, when Carrie discovers she has a special power, and prom night becomes 'A Night We'll Never Forget.' This story, now 49 years old, has become ingrained in popular culture through three movies adaptations, a move sequel, and a special musical episode of the TV Show Riverdale.
The musical itself has become legendary after closing after only five performances on Broadway in the 1980s due to its exorbitant costs. The writers (Lawrence D. Cohen-screenwriter of the 1976 film version, Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford-writers of Fame) then refused hundreds of requests to stage the musical. Interest and demand finally convinced the authors to revisit the piece, and in 2012, an updated version hit off-Broadway.
This is the version that will be presented from June 9-18 starring Sydney theatre mainstays Ebony Cooper and Michele Lansdown as Carrie White and her mother Margaret. The intense scenes and duets where these two dynamic actors face off will leave the audience with chills.
Other scenes introduce the audience to Carrie's classmates and teachers. Well-intentioned Sue and Tommy accidentally kick off the chain of events that finds Carrie attending the senior prom, while vindictive Chris and her boyfriend, Billy, lead the bullying and plot the brutal act that will to the dramatic finale.
The cast is led by director Jason Oxenham, musical director Thomas McCorquodale, and choreographer Lauren Butler.
"The story and music of Carrie capture teenage angst and emotions in a very powerful way. As a high school teacher, I am drawn to these shows as a personal challenge to deal with these themes in a sensitive way, and to shape the music to support the storytelling," McCorquodale said.
Prices from $39-$49.
Parental guidance is advised for those 12 and younger.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
