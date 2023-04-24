The churches of St George gathered together in a show of faith last weekend.
People of various faiths and cultures joined together at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday to celebrate Easter.
The event had been delayed so as not to conflict with the churches traditional Easter services.
They joined under the recently formed Christian Alliance to hold the combined celebration.
Various denominations included local Catholic, Anglican, Orthodox, Uniting and Baptist congregations and community organisations such as the Salvos.
Political and community leaders included Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, representing NSW Premier Chris Minns, Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry and Georges River mayor Nick Katris.
But the celebration went beyond religious and political boundaries.
"For years the churches have longed to unify to have a non-denominational event," said a Christian Alliance spokesman.
"So we put out the call to unify all the churches in the St George region to celebrate Easter and preach our commonality, that we believe in Jesus Christ," he said.
"We got more than 50 churches of all variations involved and there were many cultures including Filipino, Samoan and Korean.
"It was so complex and beautiful with all the backgrounds. Now we have all the denominations sitting at the same table and all sharing the same belief.
"We created a formal group called the Christian Alliance to organise the event, then we got community groups involved such as the Exodus Youth Group and SWAG and the local schools. It just grew and grew. We contacted the NSW Ecumenical Council and they came along.
"Bayside and Georges River Council also supported us so for the first time we had the community of churches coming together and unifying with local government."
This was the first event which the organisers hope will become an annual festival.
"This year was a brief celebration at Rockdale Town Hall followed by a community barbecue," the Christian Alliance spokesperson said.
"Next year we hope to have a parade through the streets to a local park followed by a concert."
"It's a massive project. It's not political.
"It is pure and simply a Christian message of Easter, to celebrate what we believe is the most important event in the Christian calendar," he said.
The organisers have previouly staged the annual Sydney Easter Parade throught the CBD on Easter Monday which attracted hundreds of people pre-COVID.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
