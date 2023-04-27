From July 2023, Stella Maris Aged Care will be under new management.
Mercy Community's Aged Care Services team is taking over the facility.
Stella Maris was established in 1964 and is owned by the Sisters of Mercy, Paramatta. The facility has been managed by St Vincent's Care Services for the past 12 years and serves the ageing Sisters of the Congregation, family members of the Sisters, friends of Stella Maris, residents of the community and members of other religious congregations.
The Cronulla site, which consists of 75 beds across three floors, has 360-degree ocean views. In 2013, the entire facility was extensively renovated into a state-of-the-art aged care hub. It has a four-star rating and has recently undergone accreditation and assessment against the legislated Aged Care Quality Standards (Quality Standards).
Mercy Community Chief Executive Fritha Radyk, says this is an exciting new chapter for both organisations.
"We are eager to embark upon this new partnership with the broader Sisters of Mercy family, which we hope will feel like a home coming for the team and residents of Stella Maris," she said.
"This is a continuation of our strategy of growth in aged care to broaden our Mission of Mercy for older Australians.
"We wish to give a very warm welcome to Stella Maris Facility Manager, Judy McMahon, and her team to Mercy Community Aged Care."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
