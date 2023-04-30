Small and thriving, a little less quiet yet cosy, Gordana Raketic's family day care is unlike any other larger, typical preschool for children.
At Magic Fronds Treeschool Heathcote, this space is where everyone really knows each other - so much so, that it's almost like they're family.
In May, the family day care will celebrate National Family Day Care Week, by hosting an Indigenous Australian bush picnic.
With a focus on natural surrounds, family daycare educator Gordana, will join those who operate family daycares in marking the annual event.
Gordana, who is registered with Early Years Care, runs her small business to provide ducation and care within a nurturing home environment, focusing on each child's learning journey.
The event from May 1-7 is a chance to acknowledge the benefits of small group settings, personalised educational programming and flexible hours of care that family day care provides to more than 85,000 Australian children.
Although Gordana has worked in several other childcare services in Sutherland Shire, she was drawn to the family day care model.
"I learnt what works, what doesn't, what children respond best to, testing creative ideas," she said.
"I wanted to create inviting spaces both indoors and outdoors for children that encourage independent learning through nature, wonder, play and discovery.
"My daughter spent a very happy early childhood making magic potions, having nature 'treasure hunts', exploring frog life cycles, collecting fresh eggs from our free range chickens, climbing trees, going on bush walks and having lovely play dates and parties immersed in nature. We and the families and children who shared our journey loved it and I realised as my daughter has grown that I wanted to share her wonderful experiences with the community.
"I also realised I was very passionate about the natural world, sustainability, social justice, Aboriginal culture and open-ended creativity. I knew I didn't want children spending most of their time indoors, colouring in stencils and following strict routines."
Gordana says the natural layout of her day care is an ideal fit for children.
"My home environment is pretty unique as the beautiful Heathcote National Park is right across the road," she said. "We have a beautiful front and back yard full of natural bush rock, many trees and lovely, meandering gardens, plus a safe street with a great community spirit.
"Having a small group of children also allows me to provide one-on-one attention and encourage each child's interests. My sanctuary, my place of work and passions are all in one wonderful, shared place."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
