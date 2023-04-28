Neho graduated from the NZ Music School in 2000 and became an emerging artist with NZ Opera in 2001. She later became an artist with Opera De Montreal in Canada in 2002 and then Australian Opera in 2003. She started as a Mezzo and then evolved into a dramatic soprano. She has played numerous roles in her career, including Carmen, La Cenerentolla, Il Babiere Di Saviglia, and Verdi's Reqium, all as leading lady.

