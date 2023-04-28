St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Opera Australia star of South Pacific to perform for Rockdale Musical Society at Rockdale Town Hall

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Theatre performer April Neho with Rockdale Musical Society President Carina Herbert ahead of the upcoming production. Picture by Chris Lane
Theatre performer April Neho with Rockdale Musical Society President Carina Herbert ahead of the upcoming production. Picture by Chris Lane

Rockdale Town Hall is almost stage ready for its upcoming production, Rogers and Hammerstein's South Pacific by the Rockdale Musical Society (RMS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.