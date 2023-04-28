Rockdale Town Hall is almost stage ready for its upcoming production, Rogers and Hammerstein's South Pacific by the Rockdale Musical Society (RMS).
RMS is the oldest musical society in Australia and has been providing lively theatre productions to the community for 83 years. But post-COVID-19, the theatre industry has seen a significant decline in audience numbers, and RMS is no exception.
However a return to performance is set to delight theatre-goers. The show stars April Neho, a professionally trained Opera singer from New Zealand, as Bloody Mary, a role she previously played in a professional production by Seabiscuit Productions in 2004-2005 in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.
Neho graduated from the NZ Music School in 2000 and became an emerging artist with NZ Opera in 2001. She later became an artist with Opera De Montreal in Canada in 2002 and then Australian Opera in 2003. She started as a Mezzo and then evolved into a dramatic soprano. She has played numerous roles in her career, including Carmen, La Cenerentolla, Il Babiere Di Saviglia, and Verdi's Reqium, all as leading lady.
In 2013, she was introduced to amateur musical theatre as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera with Miranda Musical society, and in 2017, she starred in Leap of Faith with RMS.
South Pacific opened on Broadway at the the Majestic Theatre in 1949. It received the 1950 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show received ten Tony Awards (including Best Musical). The musical is based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1947 book Tales of the South Pacific.
RMS President Carina Herbert says she hopes the production of this latest classical musical, South Pacific, will bring the community out to support the production.
"Community theatre has been facing challenges with declining audience numbers, and the society hopes to reignite interest in musical theatre in the community through this production," she said.
The production runs from May 19 for a limited season of nine performances.
Early bird tickets are available until May 2, and all customers can enjoy a 15 per cent discount by using the code SUMMER23 at the checkout.
