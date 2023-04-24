St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Seniors concert presented by Sutherland Music Club among heritage festival events to come

Eleanor Edwards and Louis Vinciguerra will be performing in the Seniors Concert at Sutherland on Tuesday May 2. Pictures supplied
A seniors concert presented by Sutherland Music Club is among events still to be held in the Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival.

