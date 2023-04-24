A seniors concert presented by Sutherland Music Club is among events still to be held in the Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival.
Musical theatre performer Louis Vinciguerra, soprano Eleanor Edwards and pianist Joseph Koo will present highlights from Gilbert & Sullivan, with songs also from Sound of Music, Oklahoma, My Fair Lady and The Phantom of The Opera
The show will be held on Tuesday May 2 at 1pm in the Sutherland Uniting Church Auditorium, at the corner of Flora Street and Merton Street, Sutherland.
All tickets are $15 and must be ordered in advance by calling Joy on 0407 524 734.
The month-long annual festival started started on Saturday April 22.
The festival was initiated more than 30 years ago, is run in conjunction with the Australian National Trust, with assistance from Sutherland Shire Council.
Other events in the program include:
Further details: Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival Facebook page
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
