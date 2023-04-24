Vintage warbirds in Anzac Day flypast salute

Former defence aircraft will stage a flypast over eight locations along the NSW coast in an
aerial Anzac Day tribute organised by the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS).
Subject to availability and conditions on the day, the waves will comprise an Orion AP-3C, Spitfire Mk IX, Grumman Tracker S-2G, Dakota C-47, Caribou DHC-4 and Iroquois Huey UH-1B.
It will be the largest ANZAC overflight ever staged from the HARS Aviation Museum.
Flying in a loose trailthe aircraft will fly over Anzac services at Shellharbour,
Wollongong, Kiama, Kangaroo Valley, Figtree, Bundeena, Cronulla, Coogee and the city of Sydney.
The afternoon Huey flight over Figtree will salute the 50 th anniversary of the cessation of Australian forces in Vietnam.
Timetable for flypast:
Shellharbour (from 8.10 am)
Orion, Spitfire, Tracker, Dakota, Caribou, Huey)
Wollongong, Kiama, Kangaroo Valley (from 10.05 am)
Orion, Spitfire, Huey
Bundeena (9.45 am), Cronulla (9.50 am), Coogee (from 10 am)
Caribou, Dakota, Tracker
Sydney (from 10.30 am)
Tracker, Dakota, Caribou
Figtree (1.10 pm) Huey
It will be the largest ANZAC overflight ever staged from the HARS Aviation Museum.
After their salute the aircraft will return to HARS Aviation Museum where they will be on show to
visitors, along with other aircraft of significance to aviation in Australia.
Other warbirds in the massive HARS display include a former RAAF supersonic F-111C swing-wingbomber, additional 1960s Neptune and Trackers maritime patrol aircraft, additional Dakotas, anadditional Caribou, a Winjeel trainer, a PBY Catalina, a Sea Fury, a former RAN Wessex helicopter,Sabre, Vampire and Sea Venom jets plus airliners including the Lockheed Super Constellation
"Connie" (itself a former USAAF transport aircraft from 1955), a Douglas C-54/ DC-4 which in its
USAAF service took part in the Berlin Airlift and the only Boeing 747-400 remaining in Australia.
Open every day, HARS Aviation Museum offers visitors a hands-on and interactive opportunity with the aircraft in tours conducted by informative guides.
HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30 to 3.30 daily for guided tours (last tour 2 pm), located at
Shellharbour Airport, just off the old Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail and a short walk from the railway station.
Details of check-in at www.hars.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.