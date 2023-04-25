Fight to represent voice of the electorate continues every day for Hughes MP Jenny Ware Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware pays her respects to the fallen on Anzac Day. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware shares her thoughts on Anzac Day, the Budget and The Voice Referendum.

"Yesterday it was an honour for me to attend the Anzac Day services which were held throughout the Hughes electorate.

"Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

"It is a day for us to come together to commemorate and recognise those Australians who have served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

"As I have been in and around the electorate, holding mobile offices I have been hearing that small businesses are doing it tough at the moment with both consumer discretionary spending and confidence down.

"It was particularly disappointing to see the closure of cafes The Howling Forest at both Kareela and Kirrawee.

"The owners stated that the closure was partly due to the 'current economic climate'.

"Part of my role is to hold the Albanese Labor Government to account.

"When I return to Parliament, the Government will be handing down its budget.

"The stage three tax cuts (which the ALP voted for in opposition) are in danger of being axed. This will mean that lower and middle income earners will not receive tax relief as previously promised.

"As the representative of Hughes in the Federal Parliament, the collective views of my community are the most important driver of my role in Canberra to enable me to serve my constituents effectively.

"If you have any questions or comments with respect to the upcoming budget, or any other issue, I would like to hear from you.

"The Voice Referendum legislation will also come before Parliament in the upcoming weeks.

"I will be facilitating a community forum where I will have guest speakers for both the Yes and No campaigns on Wednesday, May 3 at 5:30pm.

"Please visit my https://www.jennyware.com.au/voice-to-parliament for more information and to secure your spot or to fill out my survey.