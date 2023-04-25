Make a Will and leave a legacy that means something Advertising Feature

It is estimated that almost half of Australians die without a Will which is called 'dying intestate'. Picture Shutterstock

You can choose to help the important work of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney by making a gift in your Will to the local parishes

Making a Will is one of the most important things you can do to ensure your wishes are followed once you die, and yet half of all Australians don't have one.

In an effort to help address the problem the Archdiocese of Sydney is running a new initiative on Community Wills Day.

The free information seminar will be held at Miranda Parish Centre, Our Lady Star of the Sea Miranda Church on Friday, May 5 from 10.30am to noon.

There will be an expert legal advisor on hand to answer all your questions about Wills, Enduring Guardianship and Power of Attorney.

Archdiocese of Sydney Gifts in Wills Manager Thomas Ng said if you don't have a Will, you have no say in how your estate is distributed and it can end up passing to the State Crown.

"It is estimated that almost half of Australians die without a Will which is legally called 'dying intestate'," Mr Ng said.

"If this happens your estate will be divided up between the surviving married or de facto spouse and children.

"All the assets may be distributed to other family members including parents, grandparents, uncles and aunties or cousins if there is no surviving immediate family."

Mr Ng said people often assume that only the older generation need to prepare a Will, but this wasn't the case.

"Once you are the legal age of 18 in Australia, or if you own a property, are married or not married or if you have children, you should have a Will in place," he said.

"It is also important to revise your Will on occasions where family and/or financial circumstances change.

"These situations can include marriage, the birth of new children, career changes and retirement as well as changed financial circumstances, serious or ongoing illnesses, injuries or conditions as well as a change in the relationships you have with your children, loved ones or friends, or changes to your marital status."

Mr Ng said leaving a gift in your Will with the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney was a priceless way to preserve the church's good works in a legacy of faith, hope and love.

"You can choose to help the important work of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney by making a gift in your Will to the local parishes that would benefit from more resources to restore and maintain their buildings and infrastructure, or to provide additional staffing or pastoral care services," he said.

"After you have taken care of your loved ones, please consider leaving a gift in Will to further one or more of these ministries of faith, hope, and love."