The Chaanine family took over Peakhurst Growers in 2002 and have built it into a successful and thriving business. Picture supplied

Since taking over Peakhurst Growers in November 2022 the Chaanine family haven't looked back.

After 30 years of operating fruit shops the Chaanines certainly know their apples from their avocados.

In fact, three generations of the family have worked in fruit shops since first arriving in Australia.

"When my Dad, Elias came out to Australia he owned fruit shops to support our family," said owner Tony Chaanine.

Although Elias passed away in January 2022, his character and work ethic are still often mentioned at The Sydney Fruit Markets.

Tony worked with his Dad in fruit shops from a young age, learning the trade from the best.

With wife Sandra, Tony established his first fruit shop in Bondi during the 1990s and early 2000s.

After many years of working in Bondi, Tony and Sandra moved on to their next fruit shop in Chullora while raising their three children. Then after 15 years of living locally in Penshurst, Tony and Sandra fell in love with Peakhurst Growers and the community.

"We're proud to be a family-owned and operated business," Tony said.

"Our customers know they can trust us for quality products and good prices."

Since taking over in November the Chaanine family have been renovating and improving the shop in every way possible with the addition of large fridges and freezers, more grocery aisles, and even a flower section.

"With the addition of more groceries customers can now conveniently purchase everyday essentials such as fresh produce, deli products and pantry staples, all at a one-stop shop," Sandra said.

The family have been overwhelmed with the positive support from the local community so far. "There are so many amazing customers that we see every week, sometimes more often," Sandra said. "Peakhurst has a great sense of community."

The business recently started sponsoring Club Grandview and have vouchers on offer in their weekly raffle. "We understand the importance of supporting the community that also supports us. And because we understand that the cost of living has increased recently we are offering senior members of the community 10 per cent off on Mondays and Tuesdays. All they have to do is show their pension card.

"Your purchases help us keep jobs, support local farmers and suppliers, and contribute to the local economy."