Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Anzac Day, a time to commemorate and reflect

On Anzac Day, as a community and country, we gather to remember those who have served to defend Australia.
Anzac Day has been one of the most important dates on Australia's calendar since 1916.
Originally it was the day to honour the first Anzacs - the Australians and New Zealanders who fought at Gallipoli.
Before dawn on 25 April 1915, the first soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the shores of the Gallipoli peninsula, part of a British and French led invasion. The Allies' mission was to destroy Turkish guns that were preventing naval ships from reaching and bombarding the Turkish capital, Constantinople.
Some 2,000 Australians were killed or wounded that day. The campaign was at a stalemate for eight months, and then in December, the Anzacs were evacuated. By this time about 8,700 Australians and almost 2,700 New Zealanders had been killed and at least 130,000 soldiers on both sides had lost their lives at Gallipoli.
Anzac Day has since become a day to remember all who served in the First World War, Second World War, and following wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.
Anzac Day is a special day for us to honour those who have served our nation and reflect on their service, courage and loyalty. We recognise more than a hundred thousand Australian service men and women who have lost their lives in military operations.
On Anzac Day, there are many ways to honour people who have served, and those who continue to serve, in Australia's armed forces. I remember in recent years, we had neighbours in our community organise a service on their street with everyone in their driveway during the pandemic.
As we listen to The Last Post on the bugle, and observe a minute's silence, we think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
