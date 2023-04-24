St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Anzac Day Dawn Service in St George

By Pictures: Chris Lane
Updated April 25 2023 - 10:37am, first published 9:57am
The combined Penshurst, Oatley and Mortdale Sub-branches held the 2023 Anzac Day Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Bridge Street, Penshurst this morning.

