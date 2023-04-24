Anzac Day Dawn Service in St George

The combined Penshurst, Oatley and Mortdale Sub-branches held the 2023 Anzac Day Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Bridge Street, Penshurst this morning.
Crowds gathered gathered to remember the sacrifice Australians have made for our country.
Speaking on Anzac eve, Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "Anzac Day is a special day for us to honour those who have served our nation and reflect on their service, courage and loyalty.
"We recognise more than a hundred thousand Australian service men and women who have lost their lives in military operations.
"On Anzac Day, there are many ways to honour people who have served, and those who continue to serve, in Australia's armed forces. I remember in recent years, we had neighbours in our community organise a service on their street with everyone in their driveway during the pandemic.
"As we listen to The Last Post on the bugle, and observe a minute's silence, we think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
