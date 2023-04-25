Save time and effort by having these things delivered to your doorstep

Is it just me, or are the days becoming consistently shorter? Regardless of what time I wake up in the morning (which is rarely later than 7 o'clock anyway), how late I go to bed at night (seldom before midnight), or how busy I try to make myself in the intervening hours, there's somehow never enough time to complete the items on my agenda.

Sure, said agenda might be somewhat cluttered, but that's the way of the modern world in which everything is increasingly sped up. It's often said that the digital age has made people indolent. That may be true in some ways (what percentage of people would rather learn about something by reading a book than by streaming a documentary?), but the opposite is equally true in other ways.

Errands that once required an hour or more of our time can now be accomplished in a matter of minutes-or even seconds. For instance, you can ship almost anything express via fast courier without ever leaving your house. Now, what to do with all the extra time and energy? You can spend a few more hours staring at the screen of your phone, if that's your thing. But if you're anything like me, meaning you find the feeling of idleness unbearable, you see an opportunity for greater productivity.

Technology has made it easier to get things done? We should respond by getting more things done. We must consciously use technology to our advantage, lest we unconsciously allow it to take over our lives and reduce us to a state of unadulterated sloth. Not that there's anything wrong with that, to borrow a quote from Seinfeld.

With all of that out of the way, I'll come to the point of this article: saving time and energy so that you can expend both on things that really matter, like adding a layer of compost to your garden, or dusting off that bicycle you haven't touched in five months and taking it for a spin.

It's amazing how much time can be saved simply by having certain things couriered to your home rather than going out to get them. (For me this means using courier Cronulla, but such services are available everywhere.) Home delivery is a service I've taken full advantage of in recent years, to the point where I almost never go to the grocery store-a time-waster if ever there was one.

In view of that, here are five things you might want to consider having delivered to your door.

Pet food

More than two-thirds of Australians currently have a furry friend. Dogs and cats top the list, of course, but fish, birds, and small mammals like rabbits and guinea pigs are popular as well. In any case, if you have a pet, you're obliged to make repeated purchases of pet food.

Depending on the kind of food you buy (the better stuff is usually not stocked by supermarkets), you might have to drive to a specialty shop or veterinarian clinic to get it.

Alternatively, you can order the food online and have it couriered to your home on a weekly or monthly basis. There are quite a few companies that specialise in pet food delivery; they stock most types of food (including prescription) and charge fair prices.

Pay for the pet grub upfront and they'll leave it outside your front door. No need to sign for it.

Wine and beer

As it happens, Australians are about as fond of alcoholic beverages as they are of pets. We learned in the foregoing section that over two-thirds of Australians have at least one pet. Roughly the same amount enjoy a drink once every now and then.

Wine is the most popular alcoholic beverage in Australia, followed by beer. Trips to the liquor store can be a hassle, especially around the holidays. They can also be a hassle if you're hosting a party or soiree and need a large supply of wine and beer.

For my part, I usually don't realise I'm out of beer until I reach into the fridge for a frosty bottle and come out empty-handed. Somehow, this invariably happens when I'm terribly busy and unable to make a run to the store.

Fortunately, alcohol delivery is widely available in Australia. Websites like Tipple exist solely for this purpose. Many local shops also offer a same-day (or even same-hour) delivery service. Make use of it.

Dry cleaning

Most people (myself included) tend to avoid buying dry-clean-only clothing. There's something about having to take laundry out of the house and drop it off at a dry cleaner's that sticks in the craw. Perhaps it was less dreaded before washing machines became a common household appliance and people were accustomed to sitting around laundromats once or twice a week. But those days are long gone.

Search online for a dry cleaner near you that offers a pick-up and drop-off service. You won't have to search long; like everyone else, dry cleaners understand that to stay competitive they must adapt to the brave new digital world. The time and annoyance you'll save easily justifies the additional expense, if any.

Prescriptions

As with most other tasks, the process of refilling prescriptions is much faster and easier now than it was just 10 years ago. Major pharmacies all have mobile apps which can be used to manage your medications, refill your prescriptions, and, of course, arrange for home delivery.

Why wait on queue at the chemist's when you can have your meds couriered to your residence? Just remember to order your prescription at least one week before you run out, as chemists will typically send them along through the post, which can take several days.

Anything you repeatedly run out of

Think for a moment about the things you use, and run out of, most-those things that you're constantly reminding yourself (and often forgetting) to pick up from the store on your way home from work. Favorite foods, facial tissues, hand soap, cosmetics, over the counter medication, flowers, cooking oil ... if it can be purchased, it can probably be delivered.