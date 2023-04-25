The Sutherland Shire Children's Choir and modern country singer Craig Woodward added a special touch at the Anzac Day dawn service at Menai.
The choir sang the hymn Abide with Me, the national anthems of Australia and New Zealand, along with the stirring numbers I am Australian and Spirit of the Anzacs.
Woodward, of Menai Music, sang his own composition Silver Lining Dream, a song about resilience.
A community organiser of the event at the Memorial Wall in Parc Menai said having a children's choir of such calibre was a highlight.
Their music and the contribution of Craig Woodward helped make the service very relevant to the many young people who were present.
About 3000 people, slightly more than in past years, attended the commemoration.
Vietnam veteran Norm Jones was the guest speaker and spoke about 2023 being the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war.
Club Central Menai and Menai Music were the main sponsors, with many other individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations contributing to the service.
A post on the Club Central Menai Facebook page, written by by Jim Gellett, Mike Fairbrother, Mike Butler and Norm Jones, said, "It was another moving Dawn Service this morning at Parc Menai. A big thank you to the community for continuing to support this event and to all for being part of an important commemoration on ANZAC Day".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.