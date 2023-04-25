Mayor congratulates St George Swim Club and Sans Souci Sea Devils

The St George Swim Club and Sans Souci Sea Devils Swim Club have been congratulated by Georges River Council on their performance at the 2023 Australian Age and MC Age Championships held at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre from 7 to 15 April 2023.
The largest annual event on the Swimming Australia calendar, the Australia Age Championships attract thousands of athletes and spectators from across Australia.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris officially congratulated the clubs in a mayoral minute at the April 24 council meeting.
"In total nine qualifiers from St George Swim Club and five qualifiers from Sans Souci Sea Devils participated at these championships achieving remarkable results," Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said.
"Of the nine qualifiers from St George Swim Club, three members participated in the finals. They were: Florence Jiang, ranked 9th in girls 15 years 200 metre freestyle;
Lachlan Lau, ranked 7th in boys 12-18 years 50 metre butterfly multi-class;
Darcy Button, ranked 10th in boys 14 years 50 metre backstroke.
Of the five qualifiers from Sans Souci Sea Devils, one member participated in the finals/
Tameeka Johnson, ranked 7th in girls 17 years 200 metre Individual Medley and 2nd in girls 17 years 50, 100 and 200 metre backstroke.
