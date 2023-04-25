St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayor congratulates St George Swim Club and Sans Souci Sea Devils

Members of the St George Swim Club pictured at Bexley pool.
The St George Swim Club and Sans Souci Sea Devils Swim Club have been congratulated by Georges River Council on their performance at the 2023 Australian Age and MC Age Championships held at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre from 7 to 15 April 2023.

