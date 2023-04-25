Norman's standing tall on Anzac Day

It was the first Anzac Day service in many years for WWII veteran Norman Sandstrom.
Norman, 100, attended the service at the Grandviews Bowling Club, Peakhurst with his family including four of his grand-grandchildren.
His son, Graham said Norman was particularly pleased that his grand-children attended the service.
Norman served in the 7th Australian Division Engineers in Borneo and also in clearing the Kokoda Trail.
Military service was a family tradition in Norman's family.
His father Carl Sandstrom served in WW1 and WW2 and Norman's brother Leold served in WWII.
After the war, Norman ran his own engineering business and worked as a foreman.
He is a life member of the Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch where he was welfare officer for many years.
Graham said his father loved attending the Anzac service at Grandviews and particularly enjoyed singing all the songs.
"He was blown up several times during the war and still has shrapnel in his hand," Graham said.
"They don't make them like him any more. To look at him you would think he was 85 instead of 100.
"He's very tenacious. He wants to beat his father who lived to be 105 years."
