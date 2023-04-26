St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church to hold community festival

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 26 2023 - 2:30pm
Parish Priest of Our Lady of Fatima Parish Kingsgrove, Father Hamilton (Casey) Ureta. Picture: Chris Lane
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Kingsgrove will be holding a Community Festival to celebrate its Parish Feast Day on Sunday, May 7.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

