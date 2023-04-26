Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church to hold community festival

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Kingsgrove will be holding a Community Festival to celebrate its Parish Feast Day on Sunday, May 7.
The church usually holds the festival on May 13 but this year it is being brought forward a week so as not to conflict with Mother's Day.
The festival will include food trucks, market stalls, entertainment and a silent auction.
The day will begin with prayers at 9am, mass at 10am and the festival will commence at 11am.
"As things are getting back to normal we would like to spread joy around the Kingsgrove community,' one of the festival organisers said.
Parish Priest of Our Lady of Fatima Parish Kingsgrove, Father Hamilton (Casey) Ureta said the festival is on e of the most significant community events in the church's calendar to celebrate the patron of the church.
"We are a vibrant, multicultural, Marian Catholic Parish centered in the Eucharist. It will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our faith and share our joy to the wider community.
"It certainly will be nice to see everyone, families, young and old, to come and enjoy our festivities on the day to honour Our Lady of Fatima. "
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
