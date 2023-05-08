St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education

Illawong teacher Ross Montague talks student well-being with former student and Cronulla Sharks Co-Captain Dale Finucane

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High school teacher Ross Montague with his former student, Cronulla Sharks Co-Captain Dale Finucane. The NRL player supported his ex-teacher in a health and well-being scholarship study. Picture supplied
High school teacher Ross Montague with his former student, Cronulla Sharks Co-Captain Dale Finucane. The NRL player supported his ex-teacher in a health and well-being scholarship study. Picture supplied

When Illawong teacher Ross Montague was chosen to undertake valuable research as part of a scholarship, he knew one of his former students would provide good material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.