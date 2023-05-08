When Illawong teacher Ross Montague was chosen to undertake valuable research as part of a scholarship, he knew one of his former students would provide good material.
Ross Montague, a physical education teacher from Picnic Point High School, recently examined student health and well-being as part of a national scholarship held across five weeks, gathering data from 32 schools across different sectors.
Mr Montague, a Highly Accomplished Teacher (HALT), was a recipient of the 2023 Hicksons Lawyers Health Education and Well-Being Scholarship. As part of his study, he spoke with teachers, administrators, parents, academics, politicians, sports coaches and professional athletes.
He explored how student health is boosted when children are physically active during recess and lunch breaks at school.
"There was a range of factors that impacted the student's level of physical activity and play at school. These included a lack of resources, unequitable learning environments, access to facilities, as well as restrictive school uniform and different cultural beliefs. But the biggest barrier to physical activity at school was the overuse of technology, particularly mobile phones by students," Mr Montague said.
"The evidence is clear that students who are physically active during break times at school are more likely to be happier and healthier, both physically, and mentally, as well as socially."
Seeing that more school students were experiencing mental health concerns, particularly post-COVID-19 lockdowns, the teacher sought the advice of Cronulla Sharks Co-Captain Dale Finucane, does important work in promoting positive mental health and well-being.
Finucane said he embraced the role. "I did a lot of stuff with the State of Mind with the NRL and there were a few different branches off that as well, including Beyond Blue and Headspace...It was positive to create a conversation around mental health and release the stigma attached to it," he said.
"In the sport that we play, the players are perceived as pretty masculine. Previously, your emotions and mental health weren't really talked about, but I feel that there's been a shift more recently and people are happy to talk about some of the issues affecting them.
"I think it's smart to deliver programs at school about the appropriate use of technology, especially phones and social media. Educating parents is also important about the lack of sleep which can affect student's concentration at school and their ability to do their work.
"As a parent, I want to leave as much social media out of it as best I can...I want to show my kids the benefits of being fit and active in the park, as opposed to being on your phone and being inactive".
Mr Montague presented his findings at the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) Conference in Melbourne.
"It's important that we continue to share knowledge and resources as teachers so that we can achieve the best possible outcomes for all of our students," he said.
"By highlighting the importance of play and physical activity, it is hoped that schools can work in conjunction with parents to promote the life-long benefits of physical activity, which will greatly improve the chances of positive mental health and wellbeing for our young people."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
