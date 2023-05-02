Police and corrective services officers performed a much different role to their normal duties when they took part in a meet at Sylvania Waters Athletics Centre.
The event on April 23 was the Sydney South Inter-club Special Olympics athletics competition for people with intellectual disability.
Police participated as part of the global LETR (Law Enforcement Torch Run) movement.
Officers from Sutherland Shire Command and Highway Patrol command ran with athletes in the opening torch run, carrying The Flame of Hope, a symbol of courage and inclusion.
For the first time, Corrective Services officers also took part in the torch run.
Police from several other commands attended to support the athletes and cheer them on as they competed in events throughout the day.
Known as "LETR Guardians of the Flame", the police organised and participated in a 4x100m competition, with police versus athletes.
Not surprising, the Special Olympics athletes won easily, proudly displaying their Ability and talents.
Co-ordinator, Inspector Tina Davies, said LETR was a group of volunteer officers, retired and serving.
"By running alongside the athletes, we are sending a message of inclusion," she said.
"They see us as one of them, as mums and dads brothers and sisters, as people who are there to offer support.
"Our intention is to get this into the DNA of our colleagues."
The event also provided the opportunity to give free healthy heart checks to athletes and family members through a partnership between LETR and the Heartbeat of Football charity
The heart checks, which were carried out by experienced cardiac nurses, included measurements of blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and heart rhythm.
The initiative was a trial which was fully supported by Special Olympics Australia and funded entirely by LETR.
LETR began in the US in 1981 and involves 100,000 law enforcement members around the world each year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
