Anzac Day Dawn Service at Penshurst

Leader reader Cheryl Meade captured this image of the sun rising over the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Bridge Street, Penshurst yesterday.
Hundreds attended the combined dawn service of the Penshurst, Oatley and Mortdale RSL Sub-Branches.
Each of the Sub-Branches hosts the Anzac Day Dawn Service on a rotating basis and this year was Penshurst RSL Sub-Branch's turn.
Following the Dawn Service, participants adjourned to the Penshurst RSL Club for a traditional Anzac breakfast.
Mortdale RSL Sub-Branch also hosted a Commemoration Service at Mortdale Park on Sunday, April 23.
In the Sydney CBD, more than 7,000 attended the Dawn Service at Martin Place and over 11,500 marched.
"It was great to see the Anzac spirit on display with crowds cheering on veterans, their families and members of the community in marches, which have been both safe and successful,"NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Whyte said.
