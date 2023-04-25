St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Anzac Day Dawn Service at Penshurst

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:19am
Picture by Cherly Meade.
Leader reader Cheryl Meade captured this image of the sun rising over the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Bridge Street, Penshurst yesterday.

Local News

