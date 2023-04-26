Vinnies predicts harsh winter for homeless

Volunteers at Vinnies are bracing themselves for a busy winter as increased numbers of homeless and people suffering rental stress seek assistance.
Figures released by Vinnies at the start of the 2023 Winter Appeal show that in the 2021-22 financial year in St George and Sutherland Shire, Vinnies assisted 2,700 people.
Of these, 61 per cent were seeking food assistance, 28 per cent were seeing help for the first time and 49 per cent were experiencing housing stress.
For the first three-quarters of the 2022-23 financial year Vinnies has so far assisted 2,200 people in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Of these 60 per cent asked for food assistance, 27 per cent were seeking assistance for the first time and 44 per cent were suffering from housing stress.
But Vinnies' St George Regional Council president, Sue Vit expects these figures to be much worse by the end of the financial year in June.
"It could even double that the way things are going," Ms Vit said.
"We have had a lot of complex cases and a lot of that is to do with domestic violence.
"A lot of people are coming into our Hurstville office who are homeless. The biggest cause can be rental arrears. This affects every second person who comes in.
"We had one case where the landlord was demanding an extra $150 a week. I contacted the landlord and he didn't even want to talk.
"There is an increased number of people who are couch surfing and some are sleeping in their car with their babies.
"They may be fleeing domestic violence or have been evicted.
"Domestic violence has increased. Probably every third person we see is going through domestic violence.
"We had two cases this week. One one was sleeping in a car and another was sleeping under the stars in Hurstville.
"It takes a lot for people to come here and ask for help. You have to have a lot of compassion and empathy.
"A lot of people aren't aware of how tragic the homelessness situation is and the rental crisis will only get worse.
"The number of people seeking assistance with food vouchers has escalated," Ms Vit said.
"COVID was probably worse because a lot of people were isolated but now prices have gone up.
"We do as much as we can. We can offer them a family assistance form to help them buy clothing. The hardest part is offering them food assistance when they have nowhere to live.
"It's a terrible thought to think these people will be out in the cold."
Vinnies Sutherland Regional Council Coordinator, Pat Cudmore said more people are asking for food assistance.
"We used to give people $50, now we have bumped that up as $50 is not going to go too far these days," she said. "This varies depending on the size of the family. It may be $250 for a family or $100 for a single person."
Vinnies Sutherland support centre coordinator Jane Marsh said there has been a lot more people coming who are escaping domestic violence and who have AVOs in place.
"There has been a 15 to 20 per cent increase since the beginning of the year in the number of people escaping domestic violence," she said.
"I don't know if this domestic violence has anything to do with cost of living pressures. These people need a rental bond and rent in advance. Some of them have walked away with nothing.
"We are getting a lot more people coming through with rental stress. A lot of people asking for assistance with electricity bills which we refer on because we are not dealing with that at the moment.
"There has been an increase in people asking for assistance with their mobile and internet bills which they need for their jobs or if they have school age children. Because rents and the cost of living have gone up, they don't have the money to pay their bills.
"And people who have had casual shifts have had their work cut particularly after the return of overseas students. Because of the cut in casual shifts people are not able to maintain their tenancies. People are couch-surfing because their work has been cut."
To donate to the Vinnies Winter Appeal to go: https://www.vinnies.org.au/page/Donate/Vinnies_Current_Appeals/
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
