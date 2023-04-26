St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vinnies predicts harsh winter for homeless

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 26 2023 - 10:00am
For the first three-quarters of the 2022-23 financial year Vinnies has so far assisted 2,200 people in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Volunteers at Vinnies are bracing themselves for a busy winter as increased numbers of homeless and people suffering rental stress seek assistance.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

Local News

