Europe trip for young stars

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 1 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 8:30am
Robert Neloski (Coach), Anastasi Andreou, Fender Favretti, Robin Khanal, Cooper Zafiropoulos, Paul Favretti (Assistant Coach). Sebastian Causoski, Adrian Volcevski, Sebastian Neloski, Matteo Perugini (missing: Ryan Khanal)
Rockdale Ilinden Under 10 SAP team has partnered with NINKO 10 (Milos Ninkovic) to take a team to Germany and the Czech Republic to take part in two Soccer tournaments.

