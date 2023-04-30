Rockdale Ilinden Under 10 SAP team has partnered with NINKO 10 (Milos Ninkovic) to take a team to Germany and the Czech Republic to take part in two Soccer tournaments.
The tournaments have some big names involved, including Liverpool and Manchester United.
The experienced midfielder Ninkovic has made 181 appearances and scored 35 goals in the domestic competition and has now joined the Western Sydney Wanderers.
The twice Johnny Warren Medalist winner has won a number of accolades during his time in Australia and was named five times in the PFA's A-League Team of the Year as well as this year's A-League All Star squad.
Prior to arriving in Australia in 2015, Ninkovic had a prolific playing career in France, Ukraine and Serbia playing for Dynamo Kyiv, Red Star Belgrade and Evian.
Ninkovic was part of the sides that won the Ukrainian Premier League twice, Ukranian Cup three times, Ukrainian Super Cup four times and the Serbian Super Liga Once.
The Rockdale Ilinden FC U10's will be taking on the world's best as they prepare to travel to Germany and Czech Republic.
The talented group of kids will be embarking on a once in a lifetime trip to tour Europe with a tailor made itinerary developed to allow the kids to compete in multiple tournaments against some of the world's best teams.
A tournament in Czech Republic-the U10 Karlovy Vary Cup- will see them feature against powerhouse Manchester United and then they travel to Germany to face the mighty Liverpool FC.
Rockdale's first game on May 6 is against local Czech club Sparta Praha they face the might of Manchester United in round three.
Along the way they will visit world class academies and facilities, giving the kids a behind the scene glimpse into the life of professional football.
Football is not the only thing on the agenda, as the team will have educational excursions of some of Europe's old cities.
Coach Robert Neloski said this is definitely an experience the kids will never forget.
"Playing against some of the biggest teams in the world is a memory that will stay with them for the rest of their lives," he said.
