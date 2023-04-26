Southern Sydney Swim Team's Alex Tuckfield has won two gold medals at the Australian Age Swimming Championship held on the Gold Coast.
Alex won both the Boys 16-18 years Multi Class 50m and 100m freestyle.
The 18-year-old S10 swimmer, clocked a personal best time of 56 seconds in the 100m.
In the 50m final he swam a time of 25.89 seconds, beating his heat time of 26.43
Tuckfield, joined the Southern Sydney Swimming Team, to continue his association with the team's newly appointed coach Gavin Stewart.
Born with congenital cerebral palsy, Tuckfield made his international debut under Stewart, at the 2020 Paralympics,winning Bronze in the 400m freestyle.
The Southern Sydney Swim Team was established in 2018. Based out of Swimmerz Academy in Caringbah, and is entirely volunteer run by parents and the coaches.
The Southern Sydney Swim Team is supported by the Cronulla RSL Club.
