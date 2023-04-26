St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Southern Sydney Swimming Team success

By John Veage
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:49pm, first published April 26 2023 - 12:01pm
Alex was chosen to give the Athlete's welcome address at the titles.
Southern Sydney Swim Team's Alex Tuckfield has won two gold medals at the Australian Age Swimming Championship held on the Gold Coast.

