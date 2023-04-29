A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Hurstville.
Westfield Hurstville is opening Mad Mex, which will be owned and managed by a previous employee turned franchisee, Roshan Koirala.
Six years after joining Mad Mex in the business operations team, Mr Koirala decided that he wanted to step up his role.
"I've spent a lot of time in Hurstville and love the people and the area,' he said.
"It's a real foodie's paradise and after seeing the demand from the local community for a Mad Mex to open, it felt like the perfect opportunity. I'm excited to share my love of Mexican food with others."
Mad Mex operates 64 restaurants across Australia with a mix of company owned and franchised locations.
Mad Mex Founder and Chief Executive Clovis Young, said it was great seeing staff take on new ambitions within the company.
"We love to see our employees progress in their careers and develop new skills," he said. "That is why we strive to support them on their individual journeys, providing them with opportunities that allow them to grow with our company."
To celebrate the opening of its new restaurant at the end of April, Mad Mex will be hosting an event offering 500 free burritos to all customers. There will be a Red Bull DJ, balloons for kids and airbrush tattoos.
April 29 from 10am-2pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
