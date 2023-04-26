New plan for Cooks Cove unveiled

The latest proposal for the redevelopment of Cooks Cove, Arncliffe promises commercial, hotel and retail uses, the generation of approximately 3,300 new jobs and a new outdoor riverside dining and urban park precinct.
The Planning Proposal has been prepared by Ethos Urban on behalf of Cook Cove Inlet Pty Ltd to amend the development controls for Cooks Cove, Arncliffe within the site of the Kogarah Golf Club.
A previous proposal for the site was for 5,000 apartments and a 750-seat stadium and adjoining field, with the golf course to be relocated to Barton Park.
Under the new proposal, the golf course would be moved off-site to another location out of the LGA.
Key features of the master plan are a net development zone of approximately 15-hectares with up to 343,250m2 GFA comprising:
- 290,000 square-meters for multi-level logistics and warehousing;
- 22,350 square-metres for commercial office uses;
- 20,000, square-metres for hotel and visitor accommodation uses;
- 10,900 square-metres of retail uses;
- Multi-level logistics with building heights generally up to five- storeys (48-metres);
- A retail podium with commercial office and hotel above, up to a total of 12 storeys (51-metres);
- Tthe generation of approximately 3,300 new jobs.
A surrounding open space precinct including:
- An activated waterfront including the Fig Tree Grove outdoor dining and urban park precinct;
- At contribution to the extension of the regional Bay to Bay cycle link, 'Foreshore Walk', including active and passive recreational uses, together with environmental enhancements;
- A Master planned and Council-owned 'Pemulwuy Park.
All building heights are proposed to be equivalent or lower than the adjacent high rise residential and hotel developments to the north of Marsh Street. This reduces the amount of overshadowing of the adjacent parkland and open space areas. The proposed building heights are set beneath the airspace limitation for the adjacent Sydney Airport.
Under the plan, proposed building masses are divided into three blocks.
Block 1 is located north of Marsh Street, extending across Levey Street to the Cooks River. The waterfront aspect of Block 1 affords high quality views north towards the Cooks River and beyond to the Sydney CBD.
"The revised scheme increases development potential to achieve a viable and fine grain low rise office and retail precinct.," according to the Planning Proposal summary.
"Block 2 - Fig Tree Precinct aims to maximise the amenity and public domain adjacent to the Cooks River waterfront. Several existing large fig trees are retained due to the proposed building setbacks."
The public space will be activated by a pavilion in a new park adjacent to the waterfront, known as 'Fig Tree Grove'.
"This is achieved through the consolidation of hotel accommodation and commercial office built form massing west of the new open space, which is centred on a shared retail podium at the lower levels with integrated hotel porte cochere and separate commercial and hotel towers above.
"Block 3 will be a multi-level logistics hub providing trade and logistics employment opportunities. The logistics hub could be operated by a single or multiple operators with future opportunities for operations associated with the adjacent Sydney Airport."
Open Space.
The design for the Cooks Cove open space has been prepared with the active involvement of Bayside Council, specifically for Pemulwuy Park.
Approximately 17.7 hectares of open space will be delivered. The Cooks Cove open space features four key areas: Cooks River Foreshore; Fig Tree Grove and Plaza; Pemulwuy Park North; and Pemulwuy Park South.
Cooks River Foreshore. The Proposal will provide a minimum 20-metre-wide landscaped corridor along the Cooks River foreshore approximately 1km in length. The foreshore will provide public waterfront access via pedestrian walkways and a separated two-way cycle path. There will be areas of ecological restoration and salt marsh planting with boardwalks and lookouts.
Accessible to the public, the foreshore will connect with the existing Cahill Park to the north and the new Pemulwuy Park to the south. There will also be safeguarding for future pedestrian and cycle connections to the south which will contribute to the existing regional 'Bay to Bay' link, connecting with a potential future Muddy Creek crossing and to existing pathways to Kyeemagh and Sans Souci.
The planning proposal concludes: "The Plan strengthens the economy within the Bayside municipality through the provision of significant new employment opportunities through the realisation of new logistics and commercial office land uses.
"It provides for an enriched community, through the delivery of supporting retail and open space that will benefit not only the future workers and visitors of Cooks Cove but also the wider community and Bayside municipality.
"It enables the development of high quality tourist and visitor accommodation within a location immediately adjacent to Sydney International Airport and within a fast growing and high density urban renewal precinct.
"It protects the economic growth and safeguards the ongoing operations of Sydney International Airport."
The Cooks Cove Planning Proposal is on public exhibition until 6 June.
To make a submission to go: https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/ppr/under-exhibition/cooks-cove-planning-proposal
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.