Residents will go another round with a developer over a proposed three-storey block of flats with no parking next to Woolooware train station.
An application for a review of a planning panel's decision in October 2022 to refuse the development application has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
Applicants have the right to seek a Review of Determination (RA), which is usually modified to address reasons for refusal.
However, in this case, the RA does not appear to include any significant change.
The matter will be heard by a different planning panel, with new submissions required.
"Here we go again," said a leader of the community campaign against the DA in an email to those who had objected previously.
The email advised the closing date for online submissions was May 5, and it was suggested that as there was minimal or no change to the proposed structure, the same submissions lodged previously could be resubmitted.
The proposed development at 1 Panorama Avenue is for a three-storey residential flat building containing 12 dwellings, six of which will be designated affordable housing units.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel, which refused the DA in October last year, said the requirements of a Site Compatibility Certificate (SCC), which had previously been issued by the state planning department, had not been satisfactorily resolved to ensure that the development was not likely to have an adverse effect on the environment.
"Notwithstanding the minor amendments to the built form since the SCC was issued, the panel agreed that issues remained and there was scope to resolve those issues so as to reduce the impacts of the proposed development on the environment," the panel said.
The panel acknowledged 36 written submissions of objection and said many of the unresolved issues were also raised in the written and oral submissions.
A report by council planning staff said the proposal would have "real and significant amenity impacts within and around the site", and these were "primarily symptoms of a proposal which is too big for the site".
The council report said more affordable housing options were needed in the shire and council officers were supportive of such development, particularly close to public transport.
"However, careful design and site planning is required to balance the need for this type of accommodation where proposed at a high-density scale, when the site is located in a more sensitive medium density context," the report said.
"It is council officers' view, that the subject proposal has been unable to achieve this balance."
The report said that, although the planning policy prescribed that car parking was not required, it also stated traffic and parking issues were to be subject to further detailed assessment and resolution by the consent authority.
"The proposal does not satisfactorily consider the likely parking demand from future occupants of the development and the impact of the lack of onsite parking provision on surrounding streets which are currently at capacity," the report said.
"Parking is not resolved.
The application will be heard by a different planning panel, which will also consider any new submissions.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
