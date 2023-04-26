St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Developer seeks review of planning panel's refusal of flats with no parking next to Woolooware station

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated April 27 2023 - 9:19am, first published 8:30am
Artist's impression of the proposed development in the original DA.
Residents will go another round with a developer over a proposed three-storey block of flats with no parking next to Woolooware train station.

