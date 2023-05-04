The motto of the Cronulla Gropers Swim Club is 'swim, coffee, chat', yet its members also follow another slogan within their tight-knit clan: 'no one swims alone'.
This message goes beyond water safety, also encompassing what it means to stand alongside each other in support of well-being.
The club, alongside the Cronulla Lions Club, is gearing up for its upcoming fundraiser, a charity day at Woolooware Golf Club on May 12. From a distance it will look like a bunch of men swinging sticks onto the green, but there is a wider purpose.
The 171 men who are in the Gropers swim club, will be working towards gathering dollars and awareness to support men's mental health.
The Gropers, formed about two years ago, swim at Cronulla every morning at 6am. Founder Lee Murphy, said the idea of the group was not only to provide recreational exercise, but social connections.
"We formed when the entire state was pretty much in lockdown in 2020," he said.
"Jason [Dohary] and myself started it, and it has grown. We have connections with the Lions club and had a few meetings with them. They do wonderful things as a charity.
"We don't profess to be psychologists or psychiatrists, we just want to support guys so they can go through mental health first aid courses and identify the signs and symptoms."
Mr Murphy said some of the members' wives also encouraged their husbands give the swim club a try.
"Sometimes they may be having changes in their personal or home lives, so it's somewhere for them to go - a group to come along to," he said. "We never say no if someone wants to escape or come down for a chat and we cater for all swimming abilities.
"Some of our swimmers are CEOs of big international companies, others may be going through a divorce, or someone who may contact us through social media, has recently arrived into the country - we cater for everybody. They may need a little guidance along the way. They form great bonds."
There will be a raffle and prize giveaways including a cars for a hole in one.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
