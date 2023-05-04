St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cronulla Swim Club and Cronulla Lions Club will host charity event at Woolooware Golf Club

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cronulla Gropers Swim Club on one of its daily early morning swims. Members are raising awareness of men's mental health for an upcoming fundraiser. Picture supplied; MIchael Sutton
The Cronulla Gropers Swim Club on one of its daily early morning swims. Members are raising awareness of men's mental health for an upcoming fundraiser. Picture supplied; MIchael Sutton

The motto of the Cronulla Gropers Swim Club is 'swim, coffee, chat', yet its members also follow another slogan within their tight-knit clan: 'no one swims alone'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.