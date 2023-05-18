Go local, shop local, support the local economy.
This is the message from Sutherland Shire Business Chamber, which is promoting a national event that celebrates small business.
As part of Main Streets of Australia Week (until May 21), the event sets to highlight business owners who are doing it tough and facing the pressures associated with the rising cost of living.
Jeanne Zweck represents a number of traders in the shire as president of the business chamber, a position she has held for the past 18 months alongside running a business at Caringbah, Mint Marketing.
Describing the role as a "chance to help the community and give back", she says there is lots of scope to lift small business owners spirits.
"What we're finding is that initially people give a positive face but if you stand there and talk to them for a while, they're all hurting," Ms Zweck said. "A lack of cash flow is one of the biggest things kicking in now.
"Some of these businesses have battled for years to keep their head above water. It feels a bit relentless.
"In Caringbah, when the road configuration and parking changed, it impacted businesses along the main street. The florist said tradies used to stop on their way home run across the road and get flowers but now they've lost that. It's quite sad."
The chamber has had to pivot the way it approaches support for small businesses as a result.
"We've noticed people are more likely to come to free events, and they are looking at the opportunity to connect with others a lot more," Ms Zweck said.
"Our membership cost is very low because we try to make it about building a community and support system where people can get advice and long term connections. Sometimes it's through conversation at a networking event where people can understand what someone else is going through. They gravitate towards that.
"Our membership has never been stronger. We are growing and it's a genuine community is being created. Some business owners might not be able to afford a marketing agency but they could be told three helpful things by other business owners."
The chamber is also looking at launching a mentoring platform for younger business owners aged between 18-30, where they can learn from local business owners.
"We are doing the inaugural Shark Dive, which is like a Shark Tank. We are calling for start-ups and entrepreneurs who have a business idea they can apply, where they can do a free day of pitch training," Ms Zweck said. "They get short-listed, and have the chance to sell their proposition. We are being supported by the Southern Sydney Innovation Network, and lining up four 'sharks' who are successful entrepreneurs. It can open doors for businesses."
The Australian Government is providing some relief to small businesses in its latest Budget, including increasing the instant asset write-off threshold to $20,000, plus a tax break to help save on energy bills and measures to protect them against cyber threats. A new $392.4 million Industry Growth Program will provide advice and matched funding for small to medium-sized businesses and start-ups to develop new products and services to grow their operations.
"Government initiatives are appreciated when they come through," Ms Zweck said. "It offers some optimism and initial relief, but people will be cautious about what it looks like in the long-term."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
