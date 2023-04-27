St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Historic Tempe House showcase for talented St George artists

By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:20am, first published 8:30am
St George Art Society members Jani Nanavati (left) and Mirna Gamboa with some of their art works that will be in the society's latest exhibiton at Tempe House. Picture: Chris Lane
Historic Tempe House at Wolli Creek is the venue for the latest exhibition of the St George Art Society which opens this weekend.

