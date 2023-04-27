Historic Tempe House showcase for talented St George artists

Historic Tempe House at Wolli Creek is the venue for the latest exhibition of the St George Art Society which opens this weekend.
With the theme Colour My World, the exhibition features 79 artworks by 24 of the society's artists presented in a range of mediums including oil paintings, acrylic and watercolours.
And it will be a rare chance to see inside the historic Tempe House which was built in 1830 by Alexander Brodie Spark who was himself a collector of art.
Keeping the historical connection alive, the exhibition will be opened by a descendant of Alexander Brodie Spark, Dr Robert Spark on Saturday, April 29 at 3pm.
St George Art Society president Jim West said the art works in the exhibition will be on display on the walls throughout Tempe House.
"The original owners Alexander Brodie Spark was a bit of a collector and had a lot of art works hanging on the walls of the house," Mr West said.
"Tempe House will be a fitting showcase for a wide variety of talent presented by the society's members.
"People will also be able to learn more about the St George Art Society and hopefully join. We welcome everyone, from beginners wanting to learn how to paint to experienced artists," he said.
The St George Art Society's Colour My World exhibition will be at Tempe House from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday May 7. Opening hours are 10am to 5pm. All artworks will be for sale.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.