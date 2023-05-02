St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
51 Woronora Parade, Oatley

By St George House of the Week
May 3 2023 - 8:55am
Beautiful historic home
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 51 Woronora Parade, Oatley
  • Auction: 1.15pm May 13
  • Agency: PRD, Oatley
  • Contact: James Walters 0417 455 875
  • Inspect: By appointment

Known as Yengarie, both the house and its setting are "of historic and aesthetic heritage significance to the local area," said agent James Walters.

