Beautiful historic home

Known as Yengarie, both the house and its setting are "of historic and aesthetic heritage significance to the local area," said agent James Walters.
"It is also significant for its historic association with Oatley's most important builder of the early 20th century.
"It is an excellent example of a highly intact bungalow in the Federation style with a deep return verandah sheltered by a steeply-raked ceiling. It features very good detailing and remains on an intact and well-vegetated lot of the original 1890 New Oatley township estate," he said.
As such, this circa 1917 residence would suit "a buyer who appreciated the history of the home and loves the convenience of its location."
It also blends its historic charm and period features with modern lifestyle additions, and so the property's long-time owners have found this to be a wonderful place to raise a family.
There are five large bedrooms with built-robes and the main includes an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The layout also includes multiple formal and informal living options, and the large modern kitchen features gas cooking, a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry and lots of storage.
Set on a very large block of approximately 1030 square metres the north-facing courtyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. You will also discover an in-ground spa, an undercover dining area, established tropical gardens and plenty of grass for the kids to play outside.
