Elevated corner position

Sitting on a lovely elevated position, with a corner block of approximately 605 square metres, you will find plenty of space at the front and back of this home, inclusive of a lovely lawn and landscaping.
Constructed in full brick, the home is also impressive, spacious and versatile.
The layout includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The living and dining area is a good size for entertaining your guests, and the kitchen features gas appliances along with lots of storage space.
Meanwhile the location is also desirable. Situated in a quiet street, it is a very walkable distance to public schools as well as some of the best private schools in the St George area.
Additionally, Westfield Hurstville is also close by, offering you not just a large range of shopping convenience but also many dining and entertainment options.
All in all, agents Frank Mazzotta and Raj Surampalli tell us that this home would be the perfect choice for anyone looking for something that is spacious, elegant, and conveniently located.
They anticipate that this property will interest growing families and investors alike, given how liveable the home is and how appealing the location is as well.
