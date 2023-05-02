St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
134 St Georges Parade, Allawah

By Feature Property
May 3 2023 - 8:50am
Elevated corner position
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 134 St Georges Parade, Allawah
  • Auction: May 6
  • Agency: PRD, Kingsgrove
  • Contact: Frank Mazzotta 0400 804 041 or Raj Surampalli 0456 990 555
  • Inspect: (View and register) Noon Saturday

Sitting on a lovely elevated position, with a corner block of approximately 605 square metres, you will find plenty of space at the front and back of this home, inclusive of a lovely lawn and landscaping.

