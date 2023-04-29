St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Jet ski hot spot map launched

April 29 2023 - 10:00am
Residents who witness anti-social PWC/Jet ski behaviour can let Council know by dropping a pin on an online, interactive map.
Bayside Council has launched an online tool so residents can monitor and report anti-social Jet Ski activity on local beaches and waterways.

