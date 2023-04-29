Jet ski hot spot map launched

Bayside Council has launched an online tool so residents can monitor and report anti-social Jet Ski activity on local beaches and waterways.
Residents who witness anti-social PWC/Jet ski behaviour can let Council know by dropping a pin on an online, interactive map.
"We have extended our successful hooning and anti-social behaviour campaign to include dangerous and unacceptable behaviour on our waterways and beaches," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"We are determined to improve safety on and around our waterways by making it easier to report problems directly to the relevant government authorities."
Bayside's waterways are governed by Transport for New South Wales NSW, and regulated by NSW Police - Marine Area Command.
Rules and guidelines that apply to jet ski users can be found in a Transport for NSW handbook: Personal Watercraft Handbook A guide to the key PWC rules and requirements.
Bayside Council is continuing to advocate for increased jet ski regulations in Botany Bay and Georges River to improve water safety and make our beaches safer for the community.
Council will use this feedback when making submissions to the State Government to advocate for increased PWC regulations in Botany Bay and Georges River to improve the safety of local waterways.
