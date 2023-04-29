Bayside looks at ways to grow its Bushcare program

Bayside Council is investigating ways to grow and improve its successful Bushcare program that currently sees volunteers working at six sites across Bayside.
"Volunteers have the opportunity to be involved in a number of activities including weed removal, planting of native species, mulching, fauna surveys and seed collection," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"It is a wonderful opportunity to help protect and restore our beautiful natural areas that are home to a wide variety of native plants and animals."
Bayside's Bushcare Program provides an opportunity to meet new people while learning about our local environment.
Bushcare includes a range of activities such as planting native vegetation, removing invasive species, managing weeds, and conducting regular clean-ups.
Currently Bushcare volunteers receive training and learn about:
Improvements to the current bushcare program will see it more closely aligned with the environmental objectives in the council's Community Strategic Plan, Age-Friendy Community Strategy, as well as the Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan.
