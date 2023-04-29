St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside looks at ways to grow its Bushcare program

Updated April 30 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Bushcare volunteers have the opportunity to be involved in a number of activities including weed removal, planting of native species, mulching, fauna surveys and seed collection. Picture: John Veage
Bayside Bushcare volunteers have the opportunity to be involved in a number of activities including weed removal, planting of native species, mulching, fauna surveys and seed collection. Picture: John Veage

Bayside Council is investigating ways to grow and improve its successful Bushcare program that currently sees volunteers working at six sites across Bayside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.