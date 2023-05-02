Character and space

"This home is like stepping back in time," said agent Suzanne Hibberd when asked about this property's best features.
"Filled with original design elements and charm, " she continued, "downstairs features a 20 seat home cinema."
Furthermore, even just looking at the block alone, since it is "located on an impressive land parcel of approximately 746.1 square metres, with a wide frontage of 18.682m, this home is suitable for a duplex or dual-occupancy development subject to council approval.
"Boasting a highly-prized Burraneer address, this property offers the true suburban lifestyle. [It is] located in close proximity to many outstanding local schools, parks, cafes, restaurants and of course Cronulla's pristine beaches."
Meanwhile, for home buyers wishing to enjoy the property as-is, it offers "endless scope to enhance."
There is a very functional open floorplan, and downstairs also features a rumpus room. The main bedroom enjoys a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
A very well-presented kitchen comes with useful bench space and storage, and the home has ducted air-conditioning throughout.
Outside, a covered entertaining area offers a leafy outlook towards a sparkling in-ground pool with spa.
