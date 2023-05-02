St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

148 Burraneer Bay Road, Burraneer

By Prestige Property
May 3 2023 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Character and space
Character and space

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 148 Burraneer Bay Road, Burraneer
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Abode Property, Cronulla
  • Contact: Suzanne Hibberd 0414 344 222
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This home is like stepping back in time," said agent Suzanne Hibberd when asked about this property's best features.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.