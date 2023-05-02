A masterpiece of design

Designed by a team from the award-winning firm Vic Lake Architects, this home makes a real statement when it comes to both form and function.
In describing this project on their website, the firm says "the primary living spaces and [main] bedroom are positioned on the first floor with a large covered terrace to the north capturing both direct sunlight and filtered ocean views."
Additionally, "the family room along with the second and third bedrooms are on the ground level with access to a sun-drenched private garden and a [heated] swimming pool."
As such, agents Jon Brookes and Suzanne Hibberd tell us they believe it would be appealing to downsizers accustomed to high-end quality living, or to an executive couple looking for a low-maintenance entertainer's residence.
The use of space is very clever too, from the basement's garage which will take four cars if you want it to, all the way up to the rooftop terrace to see those ocean views. You can also choose between taking the stairs or a lift to travel between the four levels as you also enjoy features such as keyless entry, smart home technology and ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning throughout.
The address is highly appealing as well, being a prime beach and bayside location only footsteps to cafes, eateries, beaches, and bays.
