135B Ewos Parade, Cronulla

By Sutherland House of the Week
May 3 2023 - 9:15am
A masterpiece of design
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 135B Ewos Parade, Cronulla
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Brookes Partners, Cronulla
  • Contact: Jon Brookes 0416 069 169 or Suzanne Hibberd 0414 344 222
  • Inspect: Saturday, 2pm to 2.30pm

Designed by a team from the award-winning firm Vic Lake Architects, this home makes a real statement when it comes to both form and function.

