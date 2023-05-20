St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside launching Youth Advisory Group

Updated May 21 2023 - 10:00am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Youth Advisory Group is an opportunity for young people to have their voices heard, represent local young people, and advise Council on key youth issues and initiatives within Bayside, mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
The Youth Advisory Group is an opportunity for young people to have their voices heard, represent local young people, and advise Council on key youth issues and initiatives within Bayside, mayor Dr Christina Curry said.

Bayside Council is launching aYouth Advisory Group that will play an important role advising Council on issues that are relevant to young people in Bayside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.