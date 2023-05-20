Bayside launching Youth Advisory Group

Bayside Council is launching aYouth Advisory Group that will play an important role advising Council on issues that are relevant to young people in Bayside.
"Membership of the Youth Advisory Group is open to local young people between 12 and 18 years of age and we are hoping to attract a diverse group of applicants from our multicultural community," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"The Youth Advisory Group is an opportunity for young people to have their voices heard, represent local young people, and advise Council on key youth issues and initiatives within Bayside."
Up to 15 young people will be selected to sit on the Youth Advisory group that will meet at least 4 times a year at various locations around Bayside.
Youth Advisory Group members will also be consulted on youth issues and initiatives, as well as play a role in planning and organising Council youth events and activities.
This is a voluntary position and young people aged 12-18 from Bayside are invited to join the Youth Advisory Group through an expression of interest.
