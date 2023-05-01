St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Kirrawee co-founder of digital gift giving platform Prezentbox launches national initiative

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrawee's Con Apostolopoulos is the co-founder of PrezentBox, a digital gifting platform that enables family and friends to support Aussie kids activities. Picture supplied
Kirrawee's Con Apostolopoulos is the co-founder of PrezentBox, a digital gifting platform that enables family and friends to support Aussie kids activities. Picture supplied

Parents who have children know the drill. Most the weekends are spent taking their kids to an abundance of birthday parties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.