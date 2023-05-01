Parents who have children know the drill. Most the weekends are spent taking their kids to an abundance of birthday parties.
Before playing taxi driver to cake-hungry and lolly-bag loving little ones, the standard gift trip to Kmart, Target or Big W is the usual pit-stop.
But there is a new alternative that has deeper purpose - and it aims to boost physical activity levels in children and be budget-friendly at the same time.
The rising cost of living and keeping kids healthy and active is a growing battle for parents. According to data from the National Sport and Physical Activity Participation Report November 2022, the spend on sporting activities per child per year is $970. One of the most frequently reported barriers to participation across the nation was cost.
To support families in providing sometimes expensive extra curricular activities for their children, is a community initiative that is gaining strength.
To avoid a significant reduction in children's participation in things like sport because of family budget restrictions, a Kirrawee resident in Sydney's south has launched a new project.
Con Apostolopoulos is the co-founder of PrezentBox, the first digital gifting platform that enables family and friends support Aussie kids activities. The platform provides a meaningful gift giving option.
PrezentBox is designed to boost extra curricular opportunities through the notion of gifting.
It complements the NSW Active Kids Program Vouchers and aims to support businesses in the community.
'Less guesswork, more meaning' is the slogan behind the idea. It also reduces clutter around the house - with less gifted toys, comes another form of fun and play.
The national platform hopes to redirect the amount of money spent on things like popular kids' gadgets, and instead put that cash forward into creative and physical activities, whether it's basketball, swimming, coding, dance or many more.
Basically as a parent or carer you can sign up for a free profile, create an event such as a birthday party, share the link with your guests, collect contributions and redeem your activities at providers.
"With the rising cost of living, everyone's looking at their household budgets and obviously things that are discretionary might take a cut," Mr Apostolopoulos said.
"You will see kids involvement in sports decline with parents struggling to afford activity payments. Yet, there is evidence that participation in sports contributes to improved academic achievement for children as well as a more balanced lifestyle.
"So if kids are forced to drop out it's a society wide problem that has long-term impact."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
