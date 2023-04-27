This baby just couldn't wait to enter the world.
In the afternoon on April 23, NSW Ambulance Kogarah crews arrived in the nick of time to find mum Katelyn in labour.
Husband Mohamed Darwiche was about to drive her to St George Hospital when things took a sudden turn.
He quickly called Triple Zero and within minutes of the first crew arriving, a healthy baby girl Amaya was born.
Parents and big sister Layla are proud of their new arrival.
Mr Darwiche said praised paramedics for their swift response.
"We were thrilled to welcome our little bundle of joy into the world, and [the] team played a critical role in ensuring a safe and smooth delivery," he said. "[It] was undoubtedly a stressful time for us."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
