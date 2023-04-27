St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
SES issues warning for April 29-30 weekend with forecast of strong winds and heavy rain

Updated April 28 2023 - 7:42am, first published 6:55am
Weather alert. File photo by John Veage
The SES is urging the community to remain vigilant this weekend as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to impact the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Sydney, and parts of the Central Coast.

