The SES is urging the community to remain vigilant this weekend as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to impact the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Sydney, and parts of the Central Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a low-pressure system to move across Eastern parts of the state from Saturday.
The low will develop off the central NSW coast late Saturday before moving south, bringing very heavy rainfall to the Illawarra on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts up to 60mm of rain for Sydney on Sunday.
The Illawarra will be most impacted, with the bureau forecasting falls of between 100 to 200mm over the weekend, with the chance that some parts of the region receive up to 300mm of rain.
SES State Duty Commander, Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said flash flooding and landslips were possible, and urged the public to remain vigilant and prepare.
"It is important to prepare your home and items ahead of this forecast, by tying down loose items, parking your car undercover, away from trees and cutting branches that could cause damage to your home," she said.
"Driving during and after a storm can be very dangerous. If you can, delay your trip, and park under cover.
"If you do need to drive, never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If you come across a flood road, please do not take the risk and find an alternate route."
The community can monitor weather conditions and warnings issued by the NSW SES on our website and Facebook page, or by following the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology.
To find out more information on how to prepare, people can visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
