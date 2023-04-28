Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in the Botany-Port Hacking unit performed 262 rescues over the 2022/23 boating season.
Along the NSW coast, from the Tweed to Eden and on some inland waterways, a record 3263 rescues were carried during the season, from October 1, 2022 to Anzac Day 2023.
Fifty-seven per cent were for engine problems, flat batteries or fuel issues.
This state-wide figure was 1.3 per cent higher than the previous record set during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020/21.
Emergency missions during the last season increased by seven per cent to 897.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said volunteer crews returned 7472 boaters to shore.
"We continue to see a lot of boaters running out of petrol and experiencing mechanical and engine failure," he said.
"Our message to boaters is to continue to check your equipment, make sure your boat is in good working order before you head out and importantly always check the weather conditions."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
