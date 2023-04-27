The Sharks finally showed their teeth on Thursday night with a demolition of the Cowboys in honour of former player Paul Green.
Green's two children, Emerson, 14, and Jed, 10, led both the Sharks and Cowboys onto the field with Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes taking home the inaugural Paul Green Medal as the player of the match.
Another Hynes masterclass and a double to Ronaldo Mulitalo led the Sharks to a big 44-6 win over the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium .
Mulitalo took his try tally at the Sharks' home ground to 19 in 18 games as Cronulla's outside backs ran riot in a seven-tries-to-one flogging.
Siosifa Talakai scored in just the second minute before Hynes added a penalty goal nine minutes later to make it 8-0 and it never stopped-Talakai finished the night with 177 run metres and two try assists.
It wasn't all good news as the Sharks did lose Briton Nikora and prop Braden Hamlin-Uele to suspected knee injuries in the only dampener on a dominant performance.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was only fitting that the Sharks No.7 got the Paul Green Medal.
"Nicho controlled the game and his kicking game was outstanding and we needed to do that tonight to mount pressure and defend the way we wanted to.
"We also thought Blayke Brailey was outstanding tonight, he has been good the whole year, and Braden Uele was another one we thought was close. He has been really strong for us."
The Sharks now head to Brisbane for Magic Round next week and Craig Fitzgibbon's men will face the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon with skipper Dale Finucane back from suspension.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.