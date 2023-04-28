Hello Eurovision, this is Hurstville

Georges River Council's free and live Eurovision Broadcast Party is back again.
Eurovision fans can watch the grand final in Liverpool, UK live on the big screen in Hurstville's Marana Auditorium, for an immersive experience that will feel like they are at the contest.
This year's broadcast party will feature Ukrainian and British inspired décor, an English-style breakfast, and a coffee station for those that need the energy lift in the early morning.
Drag queen Charisma Belle will return to host the event, with entertaining activations providing fantastic photo opportunities and plenty of fun.
To keep the party going after the broadcast, the EuroDisco will be pumping with the DJ playing favourite Eurovision dance bangers.
There'll be prizes up for grabs, including Best Dressed entries.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Our Eurovision event, now in its fourth year, is becoming an annual drawcard for Eurovision fans from all over Australia to celebrate in Hurstville. I am looking forward to seeing the community enjoy this fantastic event.
"The Georges River area is very culturally diverse with approximately 66.1 [per cent of our community identifying their ancestry to be from one of the countries participating in this year's contest."
Georges River Council would like to thank the European Union Delegation t Australia for their contribution to this event.
The European Union Delegation to Australia oversees the European Union's diplomatic relations with Australia covering areas such as trade, research and innovation, education, environment and culture. The Delegation in Canberra works closely with the European Union Member State Embassies, High Commissions and Consulates in Australia.
"Once again, we are delighted to support this party, experiencing with the Sydney community a unique European event which celebrates cultural diversity and inclusion" says Ambassador of the European Union, Gabriele Visentin.
Event Details
Date: Sunday 14 May 2023
Time: Doors open: 4.15am
Live broadcast: 5.00am - 9.00am
Eurovision disco: 9.00am - 11.00am
Address: Marana Auditorium, Hurstville Entertainment Centre
16 MacMahon St Hurstville
Tickets: Free entry, bookings are essential
To reserve your spot visit the Eurovision Event page on Council's website.
