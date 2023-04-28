St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hello Eurovision, this is Hurstville

April 29 2023 - 8:30am
This year's broadcast party will feature Ukrainian and British inspired décor, an English-style breakfast, and a coffee station for those that need the energy lift in the early morning.
Georges River Council's free and live Eurovision Broadcast Party is back again.

