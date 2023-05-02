St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council defends removal of 30 trees for new car park at Waratah Park, Sutherland

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 3 2023 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
The new car park, replacing an informal parking area, is due to be completed by September. Picture by Chris Lane
About 30 mature trees will be removed for the construction of a new car park in Waratah Park adjacent to Sutherland Leisure Centre.

Local News

