About 30 mature trees will be removed for the construction of a new car park in Waratah Park adjacent to Sutherland Leisure Centre.
The accessible car park will be built between the Leisure Centre, shared pathway and athletics track as the first step in upgrading Waratah Park.
The car park is due to be completed by September this year, with work to start soon after on construction of a regional, all abilities playground, with picnic shelters and seating,
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokeswoman Catherine Reynolds said she had not found any mention of tree removal in the masterplan community consultation documents.
"If the plans to remove so many trees had been made public, it is possible community feedback about the masterplan would have been very different," she said,
"Is the council planning on taking out large numbers of trees at other places around the shire without informing the community?
"The Environment Centre has already sent one letter raising questions about council's tree policies in January, and received no response.
"Council has failed to address the substantive issues we raised.
"A significant number of public complaints the Environment Centre fields about tree removal across the shire come from people who are not members of the centre."
A council spokesman said extensive community consultation had been undertaken on the masterplan.
"To ensure greater ease of access to what is one of the shire's most in-demand sports and recreational spaces, significant improvements to onsite parking facilities are among the features of the masterplan design," he said.
"Due to the works which will be required to transform an uneven site with poor drainage into an up to standard, purpose built car parking facility, council will be required to remove a number of trees from the site.
"As the site has been used for informal car parking over many years, a large number of the existing trees have been adversely affected by soil compaction due to frequent vehicle movements over their root structure, rendering them unsuitable for long term retention.
"In the interests of the safety of all visitors, council will be required to remove a number of trees which have been identified as being in failing health or structurally unsound if parking is to continue to be offered at this site."
The spokesman said more than 20 mature replacement trees would be planted across this site, with each tree removed to be replaced by four others in surrounding streets and parklands, resulting in an addition of more than 150 native trees.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
