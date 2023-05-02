Create a flavour sensation all your own at Hotpot City in Hurstville Advertising Feature

Hotpot City offers unlimited refills during their 90-minute dining sessions. Picture supplied

When you dine at Hotpot City in Hurstville it's not just a meal, it's an experience.

Promising a wide range of fresh, authentic ingredients the restaurant invites you to enjoy unlimited refills during the 90-minute dining session time.

The full buffet available weekday evenings and all day on the weekends at a cost of $39 per head offers a wide variety of hot pot ingredients including seafood, meats, noodles, fish cakes, tofu, fish balls, mushrooms, vegetables and fresh fruits.

Simply pick one of the 12 base soups on offer and then create a delicious dish that's all your own.

There's also a weekday lunch buffet available for $25 a head.

The restaurant is halal certified and caters to a range of dietary requirements.

There's also an a la carte menu with sharing dishes featuring the bold flavours of Hawker Market street foods such as juicy spiced meat skewers, handmade dumplings, crispy chicken wings and seafood. Or you can try the rich and intense flavours of Malatang, a traditional Hawker Market dish where you pick the fillings and flavours you love and the chefs transform it into a delicious meal just for you.

The restaurant is family-friendly and welcomes large groups. The fun and vibrant atmosphere makes it a great spot to celebrate a special occasion.

You will find Hotpot City at 1/1 Treacy Street, Hurstville.